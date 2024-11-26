Iran Air prepares to resume flights to Beirut pending ceasefire

TEHRAN – Iran Air has expressed its readiness to restart flights to Lebanon once a ceasefire is established.

The announcement was made by Hossein Qorbani-Ali, the airline's spokesperson, who emphasized that all operations would adhere strictly to Iranian laws and international aviation regulations.

Speaking about the airline's plans, Qorbani-Ali said, “If a ceasefire is reached in Lebanon, we are fully prepared to resume flights to Beirut. As always, our operations will comply with the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Qorbani-Ali stressed that the airline will act on any instructions issued by the country’s senior decision-makers, reaffirming the company’s role as a key instrument of public service and national policy.

The spokesperson also noted that Iran Air’s fleet is ready to recommence flights to Lebanon, emphasizing the company’s dedication to ensuring safe and reliable operations.

Recalling Iran Air’s previous flights, Qorbani-Ali pointed out that the airline regularly operated weekly flights to Beirut before the suspension. He added that the airline currently serves a wide array of destinations, including major cities in the Persian Gulf region, India, Turkey, Baku, and Afghanistan, among others.