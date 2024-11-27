Iran ready to expand maritime cooperation with IMO members

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh has said the country is ready to expand maritime cooperation with members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), IRIB reported.

Sadegh made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez in Tehran on Wednesday.

In this meeting, Sadegh emphasized the importance of Iran to the maritime sector in the region and said: “Despite the sanctions, Iran has no problem with any of the member countries of the International Maritime Organization and is always ready to cooperate more with other countries in this field.”

“In this meeting, the previously conducted expert studies were reviewed, and hosting the head of the International Maritime Organization is an achievement that will definitely bring positive results for the country,” the minster told the press after the meeting.

Dominguez also emphasized the diplomatic achievements made in this meeting and said: “I emphasize the need for Iran to cooperate more with the International Maritime Organization and I see this meeting as a turning point for the continued expansion of maritime relations with Iran.”

