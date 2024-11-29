Russia, Iran may expand air travel network for tourism

TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has highlighted the potential for expanding air travel between Russia and Iran, emphasizing mutual tourism growth as a key factor in broadening flight routes beyond Moscow.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Zakharova stated that direct flights between Tehran and Saint Petersburg, operated by Iranian and Russian airlines during the summer tourism season, illustrate growing connectivity, IRNA reported.

She also noted that regular flights between the Iranian capital and Grozny continue. “With the reciprocal increase in tourists visiting both countries, the geography of flights will expand further,” the official said.

Zakharova’s remarks came in response to a question about the potential for direct flights from other Russian cities to Iran and updates on the rollout of Russia’s Mir payment system in Asian countries, including Iran. Regarding Mir cards, she confirmed ongoing efforts to expand their usage but did not provide further details due to “multiple reasons.”

According to IRNA, Russia’s Mir banking network was officially connected to Iran’s Shetab banking network on November 11, allowing Iranian bank cardholders to access rubles through Russian ATMs. The development also enables Russians with Mir cards to make purchases in Iran as part of a phased project to enhance financial cooperation.

Future stages of the agreement will allow Iranian cards to be used in Russian retail outlets, offering greater convenience for Iranian travelers. The collaboration is expected to foster stronger financial and tourism ties between the two nations.

Last year, Tehran and Moscow introduced a visa-free tourist exchange program, allowing tour group travelers to visit without the hassle of obtaining a visa.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM