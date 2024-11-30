Persepolis face challenges in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team have not won any match in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 so far.

The Reds have lost twice and earned three draws in the competition and stand on ninth place in the 12-team table.

Persepolis, who are scheduled to meet Iraqi side Al Shorta on Monday, have been facing several challenges in the competition

Inconsistent Performance: While they've shown moments of brilliance, their overall performance has been inconsistent. They've struggled to maintain their momentum and capitalize on their opportunities.

Inefficiency in Front of Goal: Persepolis have been wasteful in front of goal, missing numerous chances to score. This has cost them crucial points in matches.

Strong Competition: The AFC Champions League Elite is a highly competitive tournament with strong teams from across Asia. Persepolis need to be at their best to compete with these teams.

Off-Field Challenges: Persepolis have also faced some off-field challenges, including financial difficulties and political tensions, which may have affected their performance.

It's important to note that this is just the early stage of the tournament, and Persepolis still have a chance to turn things around. However, they will need to improve their performance in all areas to achieve their goals in the competition.