Culinary heritage of Lar explored at conference in southern Iran

TEHRAN - Lar, a historic city in southern Iran, hosted a culinary conference at the Larestan Science and Technology Tower to examine the region’s rich gastronomic heritage and its potential for food tourism.

The event held on Thursday evening, was part of the “Parvaseh” series, which marked its fourth installment and brought together culinary experts, researchers, and historians to discuss Lar’s unique culinary offerings, such as the famous Masghati dessert and Kebab Lari.

The panel featured international chef Mohammadreza Qasemi, food historian Bahador Amini, and culinary researcher Soroush Parhami, who shared insights into the cultural and economic dimensions of food tourism in Lar and its surroundings.

Culinary identity and economic impact

Chef Qasemi highlighted the economic significance of food tourism, particularly through festivals and culinary travel. “Lar and Bastak hold an irreplaceable position in southern Iran’s culinary landscape,” he noted, emphasizing that dishes like Masghati and Kebab Lari possess an unparalleled authenticity that cannot be replicated in other cities.

He also reflected on the emotional connection created by food, saying, “Some dishes leave a fleeting impression, while others, like Masghati, create lasting memories due to their distinct taste and cultural essence.”

Qasemi also underscored the need for more accessible culinary knowledge and the preservation of traditional recipes, pointing out that many iconic dishes risk being lost due to a lack of documentation.

Supporting research and cultural exchange

Amini, a historian specializing in food culture, stressed the importance of research in developing food tourism. “A major weakness in food tourism across Iran is the lack of scholarly research,” he said, advocating for media and cultural institutions to narrate new stories inspired by culinary traditions.

Amini also highlighted examples of cultural exchange influencing local cuisines, such as the adaptation of Omani Halwa into Lar’s Masghati, and the transformation of dishes like Shishlik (a dish of skewered and grilled cubes of meat) and various soups in different Iranian regions.

The expert also emphasized the importance of preserving tangible culinary heritage, including traditional workshops and cooking methods, which are integral to the authenticity of Lar’s cuisine.

Food as a medium of connection

Parhami, a culinary researcher and hospitality expert, shared personal anecdotes about how food acts as a cultural bridge. He recounted hosting a Japanese tourist in his guesthouse, encouraging participation in cooking as a way to foster connection.

“Cooking together takes time, and that time creates a foundation for understanding and cultural exchange,” Parhami explained.

Describing food as a “medium,” he said, “It’s not just about tasting a dish; it’s about sharing stories and getting to know another culture through its cuisine.”

Sharing his experiences, Parhami said that he had organized international-themed events, including “Nights of Nations,” to introduce guests to global culinary traditions.

The conference concluded with a call for collective efforts to enhance Lar’s food tourism. “Small initiatives can lead to significant achievements,” Parhami stated, encouraging local businesses, from small-scale Masghati workshops to guesthouses, to collaborate and showcase Lar’s culinary treasures.

The event underscored the potential of Lar’s cuisine as a cornerstone of its cultural identity and a driver of economic and cultural exchange.

AM