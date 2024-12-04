UNESCO recognizes Rabab as intangible cultural heritage for Iran and three neighbors

TEHRAN - UNESCO has officially recognized the art of crafting and playing the Rabab/Rubab as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, acknowledging the cultural significance of this ancient musical instrument for Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The inscription was approved today during the 19th Session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay.

The Rabab, one of the oldest string instruments in Central, South, and Southwest Asia, holds a cherished place in the cultural traditions of these countries. Crafted from dried mulberry wood, typically gathered from desert regions, the instrument has been a central part of local music for centuries.

Known for its deep, resonant tones, the Rabab is commonly played during significant events such as weddings, funerals, social gatherings, and ritual healings. It also plays a prominent role in orchestral and contemporary music, often featured in multinational ensembles.

The UN cultural body also praised the art of crafting and playing the Rabab for its role in fostering cultural and social cohesion across borders, particularly within migrant communities. "The Rabab has been a bridge for cultural exchanges and solidarity, linking traditions across borders," stated UNESCO.

The Rabab's craft involves a combination of carpentry, woodcarving, marquetry, and inlay work, typically passed down through generations as a family tradition. The craft is predominantly male, while playing the instrument is open to people of all genders, ages, and ethnicities. The Rabab is also deeply woven into the fabric of local literature, with many poems and myths associated with it, often shared by elders during community gatherings.

The Rabab's influence extends beyond the region as well. It is believed to have reached Europe through two main routes: a pear-shaped variety adopted in the Byzantine Empire in the 9th century, which evolved into the medieval lira, and a boat-shaped variety brought to Spain by the Arabs in the 11th century, which influenced the rebec in Europe.

UNESCO’s recognition of the Rabab as Intangible Cultural Heritage highlights not only its rich musical legacy but also its enduring role in maintaining cultural identity and promoting unity across diverse communities in Central Asia and beyond.

AM