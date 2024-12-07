Iran completes tests for Saman-1 orbital transfer block

TEHRAN- The head of the Iranian Space Organization announced that tests for the Saman-1 propulsion system's orbital transfer block were successfully completed.

Hassan Salarieh announced that the team completed multiple tests for the Saman-1 orbital transfer block after more than 24 continuous hours in orbit.

Salarieh observed that the team effectively completed all tests on Saman-1's subsystems and communication functions.

As he further mentioned, the communication tests with ground stations, which included command transmission and data reception, along with tests for determining status and control, were successfully executed.

The head of the Iranian Space Organization explained that situation control is achieved through multiple methods using cold gas thrusters, with some results showing a high level of accuracy.

On Friday, December 6, the Simorgh satellite carrier launched the Saman-1 orbital transfer block, with two extra cube satellite payloads and a research payload from the Imam Khomeini launch base. They happily entered an elliptical orbit that reached an altitude of 410 km and a perigee of 300 km.