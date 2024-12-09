China calls for 'political solution' to restore stability in Syria

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for a "political solution" to be found in Syria as soon as possible to restore stability and order, after armed groups seized the Syrian capital over the weekend and President Bashar Assad left the country.

China is closely following developments in Syria, and hopes all relevant parties will act in the fundamental interests of the Syrian people, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular news conference, Reuters reported.

"The future and destiny of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people, and we hope that all the relevant parties will find a political solution to restore stability and order as soon as possible," Mao said.