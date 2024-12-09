Bagh-e Jahan Nama: a site to experience tranquility and history

TEHRAN – Located in the ancient city of Shiraz, Bagh-e Jahan Nama beckons visitors with its serene allure, providing a tranquil haven for leisurely afternoons.

While some accounts trace its origins to the Safavid period, it flourished and underwent significant renovations during the subsequent Zand era.

Perched on the slopes of a mountain, Bagh-e Jahan Nama offers panoramic vistas that enfold the entirety of Shiraz, earning it the moniker “worldview garden.” Encircled by a sturdy brick wall, the centerpiece of the garden is the Kolah Farangi, a picturesque pergola set amidst four tranquil ponds.

Adorned with royal chambers, the garden’s octagonal pavilion served as a regal retreat and a venue for hosting dignitaries.

Spanning approximately five hectares, the property is a symphony of natural splendor and architectural marvels, where the fragrance of blossoms carpets the pathways. At its heart lies a pristine marble pool, fed by the waters of the Roknabad, offering a serene respite amidst the verdant oasis.

A museum nestled within the garden’s core houses a treasure trove of ancient manuscripts and governmental artifacts, adding another layer of cultural significance. Towering centuries-old cypress trees line the avenues leading to the mansion, complementing the lush vegetation of cypress, pine, and orange trees endemic to Shiraz.

The garden’s layout, characterized by grid-like streets converging towards the central pavilion, evokes a sense of symmetrical grandeur.

Situated near the entrance of Shiraz, betwixt the Quran Gate and Hafezieh Crossroads, Bagh-e Jahan Nama stands as a testament to Iran’s rich cultural heritage, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in its timeless charm.

UNESCO describes the Persian Garden as an idea that combines natural elements with manmade components to materialize the concept of Eden or Paradise on Earth.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry and culture. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world, when many of its most beautiful buildings were built or restored.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking to this provincial capital.

