Iran's National Orchestra to perform for young audiences 

TEHRAN- Iran’s National Orchestra, under the baton of Homayoun Rahimian, is set to present a special concert titled "With A Smile on The Face".

The concert is designed for children and adolescents and will take place in Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 17 and 18, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The program will feature compositions by prominent Iranian composers including Samin Baghcheban, Bahram Dehghanian, and Mahmoud Montazem Sediqi. The performance will be enhanced by the collaboration of both adult and children's choirs, with Saber Abar, a distinguished figure in cinema and theater, serving as the narrator for the presentation.

"With A Smile on The Face" is organized in collaboration with Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon.

Iran's National Orchestra was founded in 1998 under the conduction of the renowned Iranian composer Farhad Fakhreddini with the goal of performing valuable orchestral pieces of Iranian music.

Maestro Fakhreddini attracted a huge number of musicians, including legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian, to collaborate with the orchestra.

The orchestra had been formed by Persian traditional instruments, strings and woodwind instruments. During its history, the orchestra focused on Persian composers’ compositions including pieces by renowned figures such as Fakhreddini, Ali Tajvidi, and Hossein Alizadeh among others.

The orchestra boasts a rich repertoire of over 270 musical pieces. It operates under the auspices of the Rudaki Foundation and is currently led by Homayoun Rahimian.

The first concert of Iran's National Orchestra this year, titled "On Your Path," was held on June 9 and 10, with Homayoun Rahimian conducting and Abdolhossein Mokhtabad as the vocalist. This was followed by a second concert titled "My Moon" on July 1 and 2, again under Rahimian's direction, featuring the singing of Seyyed Hessameddin Seraj at the Vahdat Hall.

SAB/



