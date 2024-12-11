Khuzestan village hosts saffron harvest festival

TEHRAN – An annual saffron harvest festival was held on Friday in the picturesque tourism village of Haji-Kamal, situated north of Khuzestan province.

Jamal Ameri-Nasab, the deputy director of tourism for Khuzestan, expressed gratitude and congratulations to the warm and hospitable residents of Haji-Kamal and nearby villages.

He emphasized that such festivals not only foster social vibrancy among locals and farmers but also spotlight the region’s agricultural tourism potential.

“Given the unique geographical features of northern Khuzestan, we are looking forward to hosting a variety of winter and mountain festivals in the snow-covered areas of the province,” Ameri-Nasab announced.

The one-day festival featured a range of activities, including the setup of tribal tents, exhibitions of medicinal plants, local products, and handicrafts. Visitors enjoyed horseback riding, demonstrations of traditional bread and soup-making, performances of local music, and guided tours of the saffron fields.

According to available data, Iran exported over 25 tons of saffron valued at $22 million to 37 countries in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – May 20), according to a senior official with the Agriculture Ministry.

With some 127,000 hectares of land under saffron cultivation, Iran produced over 238 tons of saffron last year which were dispatched to the domestic and international markets.

AM