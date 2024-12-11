New Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Iranian FM

TEHRAN – Grigor Hakobyan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Iran, officially began his diplomatic mission by meeting with Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During their meeting, Hakobyan presented a copy of his credentials, marking the start of his tenure in Tehran.

Iranian Consul General in Erbil discusses mission goals with FM Araghchi

Faramarz Asadi, the newly appointed Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, held a meeting with Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of Iran, as he prepared to assume his new post in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the discussion, Asadi outlined his plans and priorities for his tenure in Erbil, emphasizing initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Araghchi underscored the strong and historic ties between Iran and Iraq, highlighting their shared status as neighboring and predominantly Muslim nations.

He stressed the need to deepen cooperation across political, economic, social, and cultural domains. In particular, he pointed to the significant potential for collaboration within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, given the extensive cultural and historical commonalities between the region’s population and Iran.

Asadi, who brings substantial experience in Iraqi affairs to his new role, previously served at the Iranian Consulate General in Sulaymaniyah. His appointment to Erbil reflects Iran’s strategic focus on fostering closer ties with the Kurdistan Region. The new Consul General’s plans are expected to include initiatives to enhance trade, facilitate cultural exchanges, and improve regional stability, aligning with Iran’s broader foreign policy objectives in Iraq.