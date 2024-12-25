Head of diplomatic mission in Afghanistan outlines plans with FM Araghchi

TEHRAN – Alireza Bikdeli, the newly appointed head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the roadmap for strengthening ties between the two nations.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and fostering mutual understanding as part of Iran's broader policy of good neighborliness.

During the meeting, Bikdeli presented a comprehensive report detailing the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, along with plans for advancing bilateral relations. He outlined specific initiatives aimed at promoting collaboration in various sectors and reinforcing the bonds between the neighboring countries.

Foreign Minister Araghchi commended Bikdeli’s commitment and emphasized the Iranian government’s strong determination under President Pezhkian’s administration to pursue a robust policy of neighborly relations.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to supporting Afghanistan in achieving sustainable stability, security, and development. He highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts to assist the Afghan people during this critical period, underscoring the importance of regional solidarity and cooperation.