Iran women fall in latest FIFA rankings

TEHRAN - Iran's women football team dropped three places to 67th in the FIFA rankings, released on Friday.

Iran’s women’s team lost to Jordan 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Petra Stadium in Madinat Al Hussein, Jordan in early December.

Japan continued to be the highest-ranked side in Asia while the U.S. national team maintained their dominance at the top of the rankings.

While the biggest climber in this round of rankings was Estonia, which moved up by eight positions, Laos suffered the biggest drop, falling down 16 places.

The next ranking will be published on March 6, 2025.