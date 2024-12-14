Iran to set up pavilion at FITUR 2025

TEHRAN - Iran is set to participate in the prestigious FITUR 2025 International Tourism Fair, which will take place from January 22 to 26 at the IFEMA Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain.

As part of its participation, Iran will feature a national pavilion managed by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran. Several Iranian travel agencies and tourism service providers are expected to join, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and unique natural landscapes.

Iran’s pavilion aims to promote its diverse tourism offerings, including eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and health tourism, to an international audience.

A global hub for tourism exchange

FITUR 2025 is recognized as one of the most important events in the tourism calendar, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe.

According to organizers, the fair provides an unparalleled opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring new business ventures. Participants will have access to the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of the travel industry.

UN Tourism to take part

UN Tourism will also play a significant role in FITUR 2025. As a bridge between the public and private sectors, UNWTO will emphasize innovation and accessible travel during the event.

High-level meetings and activities are planned to foster partnerships and advance shared objectives for a more resilient and inclusive global tourism sector.

