SP refineries supply 585 mcm/d of gas into national grid

TEHRAN – Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex refineries are operating at full capacity to ensure stable gas production during winter, delivering 585 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of gas to the national network, a senior official said on Saturday.

Gholamabbas Hosseini, managing director of the South Pars Gas Complex, stated that total daily gas output from the complex’s 13 refineries currently stands at 613 mcm, with the majority being transferred to the national grid.

“With innovative measures and the use of domestically produced parts and equipment, we ensure uninterrupted production during the cold season,” Hosseini said.

He noted that refineries in Site 1 produce over 333 mcm per day, while Site 2 refineries contribute more than 252 mcm daily, reflecting the full operational capacity of both sites.

From the start of the year (March 20) to late December, South Pars refineries have delivered over 143 billion cubic meters of refined natural gas to the national grid, Hosseini added. He credited the achievement to innovative solutions and high-quality maintenance operations performed by the complex’s workforce.

The South Pars Gas Complex, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s largest natural gas processing facility and plays a critical role in meeting the country’s winter energy demand.

