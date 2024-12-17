Iran, Belarus hold joint freefall parachuting camp in Bushehr

TEHRAN – A joint freefall parachuting camp commenced on Monday, bringing together elite teams from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Belarusian Army.

The event, taking place in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr, marks a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing military skills and fostering camaraderie between the two nations.

The camp features six teams of military parachutists from both countries, engaging in a week-long series of competitions designed to promote friendship and exchange valuable experiences.

Brigadier General Morteza Darkhoran, commander of the Bushehr naval base, highlighted the importance of this initiative during the opening ceremony, stating that it serves as a platform for bilateral cooperation and skill development.

"This camp is not just a competition; it is an opportunity to build lasting relationships and share our expertise in parachuting techniques," General Darkhoran remarked. He emphasized that such events contribute to mutual understanding and collaboration between Iran and Belarus.

Colonel Dmitry Rabinski, deputy head of physical training at the Belarusian Armed Forces, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by Iran. He noted that this partnership will not only strengthen military ties but also enhance operational capabilities in air and sea scenarios.

"We hope that these collaborations will increase day by day between Iran and Belarus," Colonel Rabinski stated.

The participating teams include members from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Law Enforcement Force, Navy of the Army, and two teams from the Army Ground Forces, alongside their Belarusian counterparts. Throughout the week, they will engage in various parachuting drills and competitions, sharing techniques and strategies to improve their skills.

