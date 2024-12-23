Pezeshkian tells Russian Deputy PM Iran resolved to complete Rasht-Astara railroad

TEHRAN – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to completing the Rasht-Astara railroad project, a crucial part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

During a meeting in Tehran with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran is determined to fulfill its agreement with Russia for the railroad's construction.

President Pezeshkian urged Russia to initiate the project's preliminary phases, including route surveying. He also emphasized that Iran will meet its obligations on schedule. Savelyev confirmed Russia's financial backing for the project via a line of credit and noted their cooperation with Azerbaijan on the INSTC. He stressed Russia's eagerness to expedite the project.

The Rasht-Astara railroad is poised to significantly boost cargo transport between Iran and Russia. Savelyev projected an initial capacity of 15 million tons once the rail line is operational. The INSTC, a vast network linking India to Europe via multiple modes of transport, will benefit greatly from this development.

Iran anticipates the railroad will carry one million passengers and 10 million tons of goods in its first year. Savelyev also extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Russia for further discussions in early 2025.

