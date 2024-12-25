Transport minister to inaugurate 2,000 national housing units

TEHRAN - The Minister of Transport and Urban Development is set to visit North Khorasan Province to inaugurate 2,000 units under the National Housing Movement initiative, encompassing urban and rural housing projects.

According to IRIB, Farzaneh Sadegh, along with President Masoud Pezeshkian and the cabinet, will attend the event during an official visit to the province.

The minister’s agenda includes the opening of 2,000 housing units under the National Housing Movement, the inauguration of a 20-kilometer stretch of the Bojnourd-Golestan Highway, and the unveiling of projects by the provincial Road Maintenance and Transportation Authority.

These projects include rural road asphalt paving, construction of technical structures, rehabilitation and resurfacing of arterial and main roads, and improvements to rural roadways.

Sadegh will also visit various road and housing projects in Bojnourd and Esfarayen, participate in administrative council meetings in Esfarayen, Bam, and Safiabad, and join the provincial Planning and Development Council session chaired by the president.

EF/MA