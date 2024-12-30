Amol hosting courtroom drama “The Accused” by Jeffrey Archer

TEHRAN-The Play “The Accused” written by Jeffrey Archer is on stage at the Black box Theater of the Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Amol, Mazandaran Province.

Soheil Sheikh Motevalli has directed the two-hour play that has Sahar Moshrefi, Iman Reisi, Pouneh Ghadiri, and Saeid Shafieian in the cast.

“The Accused” is a tense courtroom drama with a difference. The audience will act as the jury as if they were in the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey. You will have to decide…Did Dr. Sherwood murder his wife? Was Jennifer Mitchell his mistress? Which of his alibis should you believe?

The choice will keep you on the edge of your seats, and at the end of the trial you will be invited to deliver your verdict of guilty or not guilty. Once you have made that decision the play will continue – with one of two different endings, depending on your verdict. Only then will you finally discover the truth.

Jeffrey Archer, 84, is an English novelist and former politician. His novel “Kane and Abel” (1979) remains one of the best-selling books in the world, with an estimated 34 million copies sold worldwide. Overall his books have been published in 114 countries and more than 47 languages and sold more than 320 million copies worldwide.

He is the only author ever to have been a number one bestseller in fiction (19 times), short stories (four times), and non-fiction (for “The Prison Diaries”).

“The Accused” will remain on stage in Amol until January 9, 2025.

