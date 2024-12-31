Leader honors al-Muhandis ahead of meeting with families of Kerman attack victims

TEHRAN – The family of the late Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, a key figure in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the eve of the fifth anniversary of his martyrdom.

Al-Muhandis was a centric figure in the fight against Daesh terrorists, who had captured large swathes of Iraqi land during their regional spread in the 2010s. largely venerated anti-terror Iranian icon General Qassem Soleimani also spearheaded the fight against terrorism alongside al-Muhandis. The two generals were martyred on January 3, 2020, during a U.S. drone attack on Baghdad.

Iranians and Iraqis have commemorated the martyrdom anniversaries of these figures with large-scale ceremonies since the first anniversary of their passing. Tragically, last year over 100 civilians were killed near the tomb of General Soleimani during his commemoration. Daesh took responsibility for the heinous attack that took place in the southeastern city of Kerman.

Ayatollah Khamenei is set to meet with the families of the Kerman attack victims on Wednesday. Details of his Sunday meeting with al-Muhandis’ family will also be released on the same day.

