Taekwondo captain Mardani announces retirement

TEHRAN – Iran national taekwondo team captain Sajad Mardani announced the end of his professional career at the age of 36.

Mardani won the silver medal in the men's heavyweight class at the 2013 World Taekwondo Championships held in Puebla, Mexico. He also won a bronze medal at 2022 Guadalajara as well as a gold medal in 2021 Asian Championships in Beirut.

Mardani has also been on the world's top 5 (+ 80 kg) taekwondo weights since 2013, always and annually.