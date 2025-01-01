Students, teachers help free female prisoners

TEHRAN –Students and teachers of a school in Tehran have contributed to the release of two women who had been imprisoned for financial issues.

They have paid some 500 million rials (around 710 dollars) to help release two students’ mothers who had borrowed money to start a business, but failed to pay off their debts, Mehr news agency reported.

During the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – December 20), a total of 7,706 prisoners of unintentional crimes were released.

Of the total prisoners who were in prison due to financial crimes, 7,282 were male, and 424 were female, Mehr news agency reported.

Tehran, Fars, and Isfahan provinces had the highest number of prisoners of involuntary crimes with 2,570, 1,295, and 1,186 cases, respectively.

On the occasion of National Mother’s Day, which fell on December 22 this year, a total of 1,000 female prisoners of unintentional crimes were released across the country.

National Woman’s Day (also called Mother’s Day), coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh, the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Currently, there are over 600 women imprisoned for unintentional crimes, IRIB reported.

In the last three decades, benefactors have helped release more than 170,000 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

MT/MG