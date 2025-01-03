Manmohan Singh uncaged the Indian tiger

Manmohan Singh was asleep when he got a call in June 1991 from Indian Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s principal secretary telling him he was going to be India’s next finance minister. Singh was surprised. As an economist, government advisor, and former central banker, he certainly understood the intricacies of the economy, but his role until then had mainly been to carry out decisions that politicians had made—he’d never been one himself. And this was no easy time to do so.

The world’s most populous democracy was on its knees. With India dependent on oil from the Middle East and barter trade with the Soviet Union—a country that would soon cease to exist—India’s foreign exchange reserves had fallen to a record low. Homegrown critics had long complained about India’s “Hindu rate of growth,” an anemic 2 to 3 percent per year. The fiscal deficit was 9.4 percent of gross domestic product, the current account deficit had widened to 3 percent, and the country had meager foreign reserves of about $1.7 billion—enough for three weeks of imports. (Today, the reserves exceed $650 billion.) India was a caged tiger, the Economist declared in a special report in May of that year—it needed to free itself.

Rao knew that the economy needed urgent fixing and that he needed someone who could be relied on to make sensible decisions. Singh—a soft-spoken, turbaned academic-turned-bureaucrat who had been the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, who had chaired the Planning Commission (a now defunct agency that developed India’s five-year plans), and who at 58 years old was deputy chair of the University Grants Commission (a comfortable sinecure)—would not have been everyone’s first choice. If we succeed, Rao reportedly told him, we both will claim the credit; if we fail, I will blame you and sack you, he said, laughing.

Yet Rao gave Singh the political cover he needed to implement crucial reforms. Singh quickly began dismantling the controls that had hobbled Indian business, and under his stewardship, India’s economy was transformed. Perhaps his greatest achievement was that he unlocked the tiger’s cage while also ensuring that no further harm would come to the poor. Inclusive growth was his priority, and he stayed on that path during his tenure as finance minister and, later, during his two terms as India’s prime minister.

Born in 1932 in Gah, a village in what was then British India and is now Pakistan, Singh attended an Urdu-language school in his early years, and his family spoke Punjabi at home. The family was poor. They were Sikhs, and at the time of the bloody and tumultuous 1947 Partition—a mass migration of Muslims west to Pakistan and Hindus and Sikhs east to India—Singh came to India with his family as a 15-year-old refugee.

He was a bright student of economics, which he studied first at Panjab University and later at the University of Cambridge. Then, at Oxford University, he earned his doctorate in economics, writing a thesis on Indian exports titled India’s Export Trends and the Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth.

About his time in Cambridge, he said: “I first became conscious of the creative role of politics in shaping human affairs,” and he credited two teachers, Joan Robinson and Nicholas Kaldor, for shaping his worldview. In an interview with a British journalist, he credited Robinson with awakening his conscience by making him question the world and exposing him to the worldview of economist John Maynard Keynes, who believed in the power of governments to intervene and stabilize national economies. Kaldor, in turn, tempered Robinson’s views—which were left wing and admiring of China—by making Singh realize that implementing Keynesian ideas could bring capitalism in alignment with social equity. It was perhaps inevitable that Singh would develop a deep appreciation of Keynesian economics with a sound sense of social justice.

Singh was a man of substance, not given to flashy eloquence or snappy slogans. Instead, like many in the generation of Indians who came of age at independence and were influenced by Mohandas Gandhi, he probably took to heart a piece of Gandhi’s advice: When in doubt, “recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man whom you may have seen, and ask yourself if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him.”

To help the poor, however, Singh needed to spur economic growth. Upon becoming finance minister in 1991, he quickly devalued the rupee, which boosted exports, and lowered taxes, which spurred investment. He also began a tortuous process of privatizing state-owned companies and launched a campaign to attract foreign investors. I was a journalist in Singapore at the time, and I recall a series of Indian officials visiting the island republic seeking investments. India had tied up investors in red tape before, one Indian bureaucrat told an investment summit in Singapore that I attended during that time, but now it would roll out the red carpet.

There was considerable curiosity then about India, the bureaucratic land of “License Raj” or “Permit Raj”—terms used to describe the complex system of government licensing and bureaucratic regulations that private companies had to navigate to do business in India. Indian executives traveling overseas, for instance, were allowed to bring only a limited amount of foreign currency and had to account for what they’d spent when they returned. Russi Mody, former chief executive of Tata Steel, once joked to me during an interview that he needed permission from Delhi even to go to the bathroom. Rao and Singh were trying to change that, but still there was resistance.

Singh had a tough time convincing his own party about what was needed. First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then his daughter, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had built an edifice of socialism (which Singh had helped create) during the early years of India’s independence. Nehru wanted the state to be at the commanding heights of the economy, and Indira Gandhi wanted it to be the whole mountain. Under her leadership, banks had been nationalized, trade in food grains had been placed under central control, and big business was prevented from investing in vast sectors of the economy as a favor to the inefficient small sector. Congress party politicians benefited from the permits and licenses they doled out to favored businesses.

Singh’s reforms were intended to change much of that.

In Singapore in the early 1990s, the foreign correspondents association invited Singh to speak at one of our regular luncheons at the stylish Raffles Hotel. Journalists questioned him on the depth and sincerity of India’s reforms. Michael Richardson, the Australian-born correspondent of the International Herald Tribune, told Singh that investors in Asia had many countries to choose from and that the competition was strong. China was marching ahead, Richardson said, while Singh faced serious opposition to his reforms. Why should an investor opt for India?

Singh looked at Richardson calmly and responded that the Chinese were his friends and he wished them well. But, he said, India was an open society and China was different. When Indians argued and debated, Singh said, everyone around the world could listen; in China, it was difficult to tell whether there was a debate or any disagreement. In such a country, the surface might seem calm, but no one could know the turbulence within.

Singh’s ability to calmly deflect such a question and instead turn it into something positive—emphasizing the Indian virtue of democratic governance—was an underappreciated skill. His civil tone bolstered his reputation as a gentleman, distancing him from louder, rabble-rousing politicians keen to score political points.

During his five years as finance minister, Singh made it easier for companies to raise capital, changed laws that restricted companies from growing bigger, opened sectors that were previously restricted, allowed foreign brands to advertise and operate in India, and permitted Indians to hold foreign currency. Investment banker Hemendra Kothari, who brought Merrill Lynch and BlackRock to India, told me in a 2017 interview that Singh was the first Indian finance minister who understood how global finance worked.

There were setbacks, of course. Among them was a massive stock market scam in 1993 that led to concerns over unbridled capitalism. The opposition asked Singh to resign as finance minister, and to its great surprise, he offered to do so. Somnath Chatterjee, a former Communist parliamentarian, would later tell me that the opposition didn’t really want Singh to resign; such demands were made only for show. Singh wasn’t a politician, Chatterjee said; he was a decent man.

Singh did offer his resignation, but Rao didn’t accept it and the opposition didn’t press for it.

The Congress party lost the elections in 1996 and remained out of power for eight years, during which time the country saw three prime ministers. After two short-lived coalitions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office in 1998 seeking to capitalize on the economic reforms that Rao and Singh had initiated. The economy boomed, and by 2003, banners were seen across the country’s cities applauding “India Shining,” a campaign that presented a sunny, optimistic vision of India on the march.

Vajpayee had also pushed privatization and the construction of national highways and had ended ambiguity over India’s nuclear ambitions by conducting nuclear tests in 1998 (which led to a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan). He basked in these achievements, but they were mostly built on Rao’s and Singh’s reforms.

Heading into the 2004 elections, the public perception was that Vajpayee and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win by a comfortable margin. Still, they faced much criticism, both for economic inequalities and for furthering sectarian divisions within the country. India’s Gini coefficient, which measures inequality, was 31.7 in 1993, one year after the reforms Rao and Singh had initiated, but it had worsened to 34.4 in 2004. There was also political turbulence. In the BJP-ruled state of Gujarat, nearly 1,000 people had been massacred in 2002 while Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister, and the BJP under Vajpayee had refused to discipline Modi. Two-thirds of the victims were Muslims.

Ultimately, the BJP’s India Shining campaign did not work, and the Congress party prevailed. The BJP won 138 seats in Parliament, down from 182. Congress improved its tally to 145, up from 114, winning 26.5 percent of the overall vote. The BJP had sought to capitalize on economic growth; Congress spoke of equity and social justice and promised to restore religious harmony.

The Congress party initially wanted Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Italian-born widow, to become prime minister. The BJP campaign against Congress had included criticism of Gandhi’s Italian origin. But Gandhi declined the post and recommended that Singh lead the government. That was how Singh became India’s first prime minister who was not a Hindu. Eventually, he would become the first premier since Nehru to be reelected for a second term and, after two five-year stints in office, the longest-serving prime minister since Nehru (17 years) and his daughter Indira Gandhi (16 years).

Singh’s Sikh background was significant: Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards in 1984. They had sought revenge because she’d sent Indian troops into a holy Sikh shrine in Amritsar that year after militants had taken over the temple. Following her killing, angry mobs slaughtered nearly 3,000 Sikhs across northern India. Many Congress politicians were implicated in the violence, yet few faced justice. For the same Congress party to elect a Sikh prime minister was a crucial step forward.

Still, many tarred Singh as a weak puppet doing the bidding of the Gandhi family—specifically Sonia and her son, Rahul. Veteran journalist Sanjaya Baru, who worked as an advisor to Singh, called him the “accidental” prime minister, and in 2019, an Indian filmmaker turned Baru’s book The Accidental Prime Minister into a film that caricaturized Singh as an ineffective leader who ruled under the Gandhis’ sway. Opposition leader Lal Krishna Advani also ridiculed Singh as “the weakest prime minister,” and then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chided him for complaining about Pakistan to U.S. President Barack Obama. Sharif reportedly also called Singh “a village woman” during a conversation with journalists, though he later denied the remarks.

It’s true that Singh was not a natural politician—in fact, he had lost a run for a parliamentary seat in 1999 and was the first prime minister to have been a member of the indirectly elected upper house, called the Rajya Sabha. Singh’s soft voice was often mistaken for meekness, his polite demeanor confused with fecklessness, and his decency seen as unsuitable for politics. But as a politician, Singh had his hands tied, largely because he presided over a motley coalition called the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that was hardly united on anything except a “common minimum program” containing little more than platitudes.

The coalition included groups, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party, that defended the interests of the underprivileged, as well as the pro-minorities Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties with regional aspirations. Other parties in the UPA had even more limited appeal. Most leaned left, some were centrist, a few were vaguely right, and a few had national ambitions. Singh faced push-pull pressures from all sides, which he called “coalition dharma”—a term for the inherent nature of reality that in this case referred to the necessary compromises a leader must make to keep his coalition together.

In 2005, Singh’s government nearly fell apart when he signed a nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States. India was to get technology for its nuclear plants and would be able to buy nuclear fuel more easily—a major step, considering that India had not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. But the deal was unpopular among Singh’s left-leaning allies who didn’t want India to get too close to the United States. Singh faced a no-confidence vote in the Parliament—which he won—but not before allegations surfaced that the Congress parliamentary leadership had bought votes.

Having grown up poor, Singh knew that many Indians had still not benefited from liberalization, so he took major steps to alleviate poverty. The most important, perhaps, was the 2005 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which created a scheme to boost rural incomes. Some economists decried it as a horrendous failure because of its inflationary impact, but others backed it. Infant malnutrition declined as a result of the scheme. Stock markets boomed too, and foreign investment continued to roll in.

The UPA achieved a seminal change during this time by making access to food, education, and work a fundamental right. The Indian Constitution recognized the right to food, but until the passing of the National Food Security Act in 2013, these socioeconomic rights were seen as the state’s duty and not as enforceable rights. The UPA passed laws that would make availability of food and primary education the state’s legal obligations, and not benefits or entitlements granted to the people. The government also unveiled a unique identity program to distribute welfare more efficiently and simplify transactions. It was a move the World Bank applauded, though some see it as having increased barriers for the poor, and civil libertarians have raised privacy concerns. In addition, a strong Right to Information Act emboldened civil society groups and journalists to hold the government to account.

The UPA was able to achieve all of this because the economy boomed: During the first five years of Singh’s government, India maintained a 7 to 8 percent economic growth rate (except in 2008, the year of global slump). By 2007, in fact, India was the second-fastest-growing major economy in the world. A banner at the 2006 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, described India as “the world’s fastest growing democracy,” which was an accurate description.

Roads were built; airports were refurbished; hospitals and institutes of technology were created. In 2009, primary education was made compulsory, with food provided to poor children in primary schools in rural India. Reforms raising the incomes at which individuals were taxed provided relief to many low-income earners who were progressing toward the middle class. In 2004, when the UPA came to power, an individual paid taxes once his or her annual income exceeded 50,000 rupees ($1,111 at prevailing exchange rates); by 2014, that minimum income had been raised to 200,000 rupees ($3,278 at prevailing exchange rates).

Under Singh, India’s foreign relations also improved. The Nathu La pass, through which Tibetan refugees had once made their way to India, had been closed since 1962, when India and China fought a brief war. An agreement was signed in 2003, during Vajpayee’s term as prime minister, to reopen the pass. It was formally reopened in 2006, marking an improvement in ties with China. Singh’s personal ties with U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Obama were warm, and India also expanded ties with Israel while maintaining good ties with the Arab world. By 2014, India was the world’s third-largest economy based on purchasing power parity.

However, while the economy continued to expand, fuel costs rose, and it became harder to maintain subsidies. Voters became restless, and opposition parties latched onto the perception that corruption was rising. As more high-rise buildings and shopping malls emerged in Indian cities and towns, inequality became more visible. A sense of rising expectations made people who were not doing well believe the system was unfair.

The government was rocked by accusations that money had been siphoned off and contracts awarded arbitrarily in the staging of the Commonwealth Games in 2010, as well as murmurs of discontent over the allocation of telecom licenses and coal blocks. The politician in charge of the staging of the Commonwealth Games spent 10 months in jail while prosecutors were investigating him. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) asserted that India had “lost” revenue worth $22 billion (1.76 trillion rupees) by misallocating the telecom spectrum, although the numbers were speculative. India’s Central Bureau of Investigation charged several politicians, including the then-telecom minister in Singh’s cabinet, with corruption; the minister, A. Raja, was accused of misleading Singh.

Another CAG report called the bidding process for coal auctions between 2005 and 2009 deeply flawed because the bidding was not competitive. A senior bureaucrat who wanted competitive bidding said Singh had overruled him. Singh rebutted charges in Parliament in 2012, but in 2015, a special court summoned him and five others accused of corruption. India’s Supreme Court stayed proceedings against Singh.

Singh was known for his personal integrity, but his image was suffering massively. He was also seen as weak on terrorism: No one had forgotten the simultaneous attacks in Mumbai in 2008, when terrorists from Pakistan attacked two of Mumbai’s leading hotels, its main railway station, and a synagogue, killing 175 people. The gang rape and murder of a woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 dented his image even further, in part because of Singh’s lackluster address to the nation at the time and also because security forces were heavy-handed in dealing with protesters angry with the government over the rape.

The BJP succeeded in amplifying the message that Singh was ineffectual, that Congress was weak on terrorism and appeased minorities, and that Hindus needed to unite under a leader such as the ultranationalist Narendra Modi. Combined with allegations of corruption, such accusations created a perfect storm: In early 2014, the 81-year-old Singh, who had undergone two cardiac surgeries, said he would not seek a third term. In elections that year, the BJP came to power, the first time a single party secured a majority of its own in 25 years.

In the cut and thrust of Indian politics, Singh was a singular exception, a leader without mass following or mandate. He was elevated to his position by a party no longer strong enough to impose someone from the Nehru-Gandhi family, and his technocratic skills and probity made him acceptable to coalition partners. The fact that he wasn’t a natural politician was both his strength and his weakness.

Of all the allegations he faced, Singh was likely most pained by the ones questioning his integrity. His personal honesty was apparent throughout his career. The British newspaper The Independent called him “one of the world’s most revered leaders” and cited an award he was given that described him as “a man of uncommon decency and grace.”

History will judge me kindly, Singh once said, as the end of his second term approached. On that, as well as on most of the major issues he faced in his life, he was correct.

(Source: Foreign Policy)