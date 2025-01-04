Persepolis interested in Malaysian prodigy Arif Aiman

TEHRAN - Iranian giants Persepolis are reportedly interested in signing 22-year-old Malaysian star Arif Aiman.

Aiman currently plays at Malaysia Super League club Johor Darul Ta'zim and the Reda are going to sign the winger in the January transfer window.

The rising star was chosen as the best young player in Asian football in 2023.

Persepolis are also looking for a replacement for Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, who left the team in late December.

They sit third place in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League, three points behind leaders Tractor.