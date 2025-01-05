Tehran-Kashan tourist train launched after years of halt

TEHRAN – A special tourist train connecting Tehran to Kashan has commenced service following years of pause.

“The new train service follows high demand from travelers and operates on the Tehran-Kashan route,” Kashan’s tourism chief has said.

According to the official, the inaugural journey welcomed approximately 300 tourists departing from Tehran. “The service is scheduled to operate every 14 days, providing a consistent option for visitors.”

The benefits of this initiative include cost-effectiveness, improved travel safety, reduced road traffic, and making rail travel accessible to all social groups, the official added.

The train departs from Tehran Railway Station at 6:00 a.m. and offers tourists the opportunity to explore Kashan’s historical attractions and the desert landscapes of Abu Zeydabad before returning to Tehran at 6:45 p.m.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights of the city are the lavishly decorated houses of Borujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi, as well as the UNESCO-listed Fin Garden to name a few.

Situated approximately 200 kilometers north of Isfahan, Kashan continues to grow as a key hub for tourism in Iran.

