Another newborn baby freezes to death in Gaza

A new Palestinian newborn baby froze to death in Gaza, taking the death toll from the cold weather to eight amid Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 35-day-old Yousef Ahmad Kalloub lost his life due to the harsh winter cold in the territory, Anadolu reported.

Palestinian civilians have been under a brutal Israeli war since October 2023.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

A cold wave and torrential rains have even worsened conditions for the helpless civilians, leaving them struggling to live in their worn-out tents in displacement camps.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its deadly war on the enclave.



