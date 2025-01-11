Iran announces readiness to help victims of LA wildfires

TEHRAN –The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, has announced the country’s readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to assist the people affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

In a message to Cliff Holtz, the CEO of the American Red Cross, Kolivand offered condolences and expressed sympathies, saying, “Widespread fires in Los Angeles, which has demolished houses, threatened lives, and turned the scenic landscape into ashes, has affected the whole world, particularly responsible and sympathetic people.

Watching painful scenes and people suffering from smoking inhalation are more than television images for us, these are calls to action.

Curbing destructive blazes has shown to be beyond local capabilities, requiring global efforts to end the crisis.

The rapid spread of flames due to prolonged fire extinguishing operations is not only a threat to human life, but also to the future of the earth and the environment.

We assure you that you are not alone in these tough moments. Relying on our extensive experiences in dealing with natural and man-made disasters, we are ready to dispatch our specialized quick response teams, rescue equipment, and committed and trained personnel to the site.

Our commitment to the principles of philanthropy and high Islamic and human values, and adherence to the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, have led us to rush to your aid, regardless of borders, cultures, and languages.

We believe that we can reduce the depth of this disaster only with global cooperation and solidarity.

We are ready to work along with other relief forces to restore peace to the place and people surrounded by fire and grief.

Saving human lives, alleviating the sufferings of those injured, and instilling hope in hearts is our highest mission.

We are sure that by collaborating and sharing experiences, we can bring a brighter future to the people who are caught in the merciless flames of fire, and terminate this crisis.”

The first fires in Los Angeles erupted on Tuesday. A series of destructive wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least 11 people. The true death toll is not known, authorities said, as fires destroyed entire streets and more than 12,000 structures, and 153,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Dry conditions and powerful winds fed at least five blazes, causing unprecedented damage in highly populated areas not known for fires. Officials anticipate fierce winds to return Monday.

MT/MG

