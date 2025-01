TEHRAN – Former Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi took charge of Emirati side Al Bataeh on Monday.

The 48-year-old coach previously led Al-Ittihad Kalba but parted ways with the team in March of last year.

Majidi has now been appointed as the head coach of Al Bataeh for the remainder of the season.

Al Bataeh are 12th in the 2024/25 UAE Pro League, which features 14 teams.