IAF cinematheque to screen “Platoon” 

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen American filmmaker Oliver Stone’s war drama “Platoon” on Monday.

The screening will be followed by a review session by Iranian film critic Kourosh Jahed.

Released in 1986, "Platoon" features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Keith David, and Johnny Depp, among others.

This film marks the first entry in Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy, followed by "Born on the Fourth of July" (1989) and "Heaven & Earth" (1993). Drawing from Stone's own experiences as a U.S. infantryman in Vietnam, "Platoon" seeks to challenge the romanticized depictions of the war seen in films like John Wayne's "The Green Berets."

The story revolves around Chris Taylor (played by Sheen), who volunteers for service in Vietnam and finds himself amidst a vulnerable, inexperienced command structure led by Lieutenant Wolfe. The platoon is defined by two contrasting figures: the battle-hardened and ruthless Staff Sergeant Barnes (Berenger) and the more compassionate Sergeant Elias (Dafoe). Tensions mount within the platoon as they navigate the horrors of war while grappling with the morality of their actions.

From the outset, Taylor witnesses the brutal realities of combat, including the loss of fellow soldiers, and the psychological impact of violence on those involved. Following a traumatic ambush, the fragility of loyalty among the soldiers is tested. The film powerfully depicts the moral dilemmas faced by the soldiers, culminating in a violent confrontation between Barnes and Elias, representing the conflict between compassion and brutality that defined the Vietnam experience.

Upon its release, "Platoon" was met with both critical and commercial success, grossing over $138 million against a modest budget of $6 million. It received eight Academy Award nominations, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film significantly influenced public perception of the Vietnam War and is widely regarded for its gritty realism and powerful performances.

In 1998, it was featured on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest films and, in 2019, it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress for its cultural significance. Stone’s "Platoon" not only informs audiences about the Vietnam War but also serves as a poignant reflection on the enduring scars of warfare, the loss of innocence, and the complexities of human morality. As Taylor's journey illustrates, the true cost of war is often paid in both lives and souls, leaving lasting effects on those who survive.

Oliver Stone is a highly acclaimed American film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for his intense and unflinching portrayals of real-life events.

Born in 1946, Stone served in the United States Army as an infantryman in Vietnam, experiences that would later shape his cinematic vision. Stone's filmography is marked by critically acclaimed films such as "Platoon" (1986), "Born on the Fourth of July" (1989), and "JFK" (1991), each offering unapologetic and often provocative explorations of war, politics, and the American psyche.

Stone's unique visual style, blending gritty realism with poetic introspection, has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on contemporary cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, Oliver Stone remains an uncompromising voice in Hollywood, unafraid to tackle the most complex and contentious issues. His unyielding passion for storytelling has earned him numerous awards, including three Academy Awards for Best Director.

SAB/