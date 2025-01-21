Tehran to host 20th intl. water industry exhibition

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for Iran’s water industry announced that the 20th International Water Industry and Wastewater Facilities Exhibition, featuring 150 domestic companies and five international participants, aims to promote smart technologies, showcase water innovation achievements, and foster domestic and international collaboration toward environmental sustainability.

According to the Iranian Water Resources Management Company, spokesperson Isa Bozorgzadeh described the event as the nation's largest water industry gathering, providing a platform for interaction between government and private sector operators, as well as showcasing national capabilities in water management.

Bozorgzadeh emphasized the exhibition’s role in facilitating direct discussions among officials, consultants, contractors, and suppliers, enabling the expansion of professional networks and better recognition of active contributors in the field. He highlighted the focus on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and green tools to enhance resilience and sustainability in Iran's water management landscape.

The exhibition will feature 150 Iranian companies and five foreign participants from India, Italy, Austria, Germany, and China. It provides an opportunity to present cutting-edge products and innovations, align industry advancements with market demands, and chart future initiatives.

The official added that the exhibition underscores Iran's historical significance in water management, as evidenced by the invention of qanats and the construction of ancient dams over the past 2,000 years. He stressed the importance of adopting modern, eco-friendly technologies to manage water resources effectively.

With the slogan "A Sustainable Iran with Collaborative and Technological Water Management," the exhibition will take place from January 23 to January 26 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

EF/MA