Takfiri terrorist network dismantled in western Iran

TEHRAN – Authorities in Sarpol-e Zahab, a border town in western Iran’s Kermanshah Province, have successfully identified and apprehended members of a Takfiri terrorist network operating in the area.

Amir Feyzi, the Prosecutor of Sarpol-e Zahab, revealed that the discovery of the extremist network was the result of extensive surveillance conducted by Kermanshah's security agencies.

“An extremist terrorist network was identified and tracked in Sarpol-e Zahab,” Feyzi stated, adding that all members of the group were arrested in a coordinated effort involving judicial oversight.

Feyzi explained that such extremist networks rely heavily on propaganda to exploit sectarian differences and target vulnerable segments of the population, particularly young people and teenagers. He urged families to remain vigilant and actively monitor their children’s social interactions to prevent them from falling victim to these groups.

“These radical networks use deceptive tactics to recruit members and undermine societal harmony,” he warned. “It is crucial for parents to be aware of their children's movements and associations to safeguard them from such dangers.”

The prosecutor also stressed the judiciary's uncompromising stance on dealing with extremist groups. “The judicial system in Sarpol-e Zahab is committed to confronting Takfiri terrorist networks with utmost severity. Legal action against their members will be taken without any leniency,” he affirmed.