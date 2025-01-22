Second Phase of the National "Muqawamah Embassy" Maneuver

The national "Muqawamah Embassy" maneuver, with the slogan "Every School a Muqawamah Embassy, Every Student a Muqawamah Ambassador," was launched following the martyrdom of Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, to effectively engage schools in explaining the Muqawamah movement.

In the first phase of this Maneuvre, from Mehr to Azar 1403 [September to December 2023], with the participation of administrators, staff, and students, over 850 schools activated student capacities, transforming their schools into "Muqawamah Embassies" and initiating operational activities.

Now, on the eve of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, with the cooperation of schools and students across the country, we are taking a new step in the "Muqawamah Embassies" to expand this "dream of Muqawamah" from one school to another and from one city to another in dear Iran and even beyond our borders to schools in other countries, and with God's help, play more effective role than ever before.

Phase Two: Narrating Progress and the Dream of Muqawamah

"Narrating the Progress of Muqawamah" and "The Dream of Muqawamah" are considered the main content lines of the second phase of the "Muqawamah Embassy" Maneuvre. The Muqawamah movement has survived from the past to the present with living hopes and dreams that have kept the morale of the mujahideen high and prevented this blessed movement from stopping for a moment.

Therefore, dialogue and visualization about the future of Muqawamah and discovering the collective dream of Muqawamah have been determined as the main focus of the activities of this phase. Hopefully, we can translate the "dream of Muqawamah" into a common and visual language for students around the world and create the ground for coordinated and joint action with schools and students in other countries.

How to Implement Phase Two

Schools can plan and take action using general formats such as exhibitions, storytelling, local and urban stations, producing virtual and written content, competitions, and campaigns, or special formats such as student idea-generation events for the future of Muqawamah, student jihadi groups, or national city competitions at the school, neighborhood, and city levels, to implement this content line.

Registration and Support

Schools interested in participating in this maneuver can visit the moghavemat.org website to register their school as a "Muqawamah Embassy" and receive coordinated staff guidance and support. They can also receive supporting guidelines and content packages and become members of the Maneuvre leaders' coordination group.

After forming a student Muqawamah core in participating schools, schools can carry out their proposed or innovative activities at the school, neighborhood, and city levels and send their reports to the Maneuvre secretariat.