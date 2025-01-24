Yerevan prioritizes relations with Tehran, declares Armenia PM

TEHRAN – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has underscored his country’s commitment to fostering transparent and balanced relations with Iran. during his speech at the Davos conference.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia values its strategic ties with Iran, highlighting the importance of maintaining open communication and cooperation amidst shifting regional dynamics.

“We are seeking balanced relations with the European Union, Russia, and Iran. Armenia's relationship with Iran, in particular, is extremely important to us,” said Pashinyan, emphasizing the significance of the country's ties with its neighbors and partners.

Pashinyan outlined the central tenets of Armenia's foreign policy, describing it as a deliberate approach to balance and moderation.

Pashinyan’s remarks also included a reflection on Armenia’s ongoing efforts to broker peace with Azerbaijan, a process he acknowledged as difficult but not insurmountable. “We are working toward a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and while the task is challenging, I do not believe it is impossible,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted Armenia’s evolving relationship with the European Union, explaining that the country has decided to align more closely with the EU while continuing to maintain open communication with Russia and Iran. “We are forging stronger ties with the EU, but we continue to discuss our positions with Iran and Russia. We aim to maintain a unified approach with all our international partners,” he added.

Pashinyan stressed the necessity of a balanced approach in foreign policy, stating, "A balanced foreign policy is the only pragmatic path forward." He acknowledged the risks associated with periods of change but also pointed to the opportunities that arise from such times. "While times of change carry inherent risks, they also present significant opportunities. Our task is to manage the risks and make the most of these opportunities,” Pashinyan explained.

Earlier, Armenia’s Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, who had just returned from Moscow, underscored the strong relationship between Armenia, Iran, and Russia. He noted that Armenian officials are in regular contact with their Russian and Iranian counterparts, with issues being addressed in a spirit of mutual understanding. "Armenia’s diplomatic engagement with Russia and Iran is grounded in open dialogue and mutual respect, and we resolve matters through constructive cooperation," Mirzoyan affirmed.