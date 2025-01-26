Envoys visit Tehran Wagon Manufacturing Company
January 26, 2025 - 15:46
TEHRAN- A group of ambassadors and high-ranking officials paid a visit to the Tehran Wagon Manufacturing Company on Sunday.
Officials from Burkina Faso, Cuba, Nicaragua, Turkmenistan, and Malaysia, as well as high-ranking officials from Sudan, Poland, Romania, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Indonesia, and Venezuela got acquainted with the company’s capacities and achievements.
