Economic prosperity lies in joining FATF and lifting sanctions

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Etemad discussed the importance of joining FATF and said: Accepting FATF standards and implementing them in the monetary and banking system is necessary, but not sufficient.

In addition to joining FATF, we must plan to overcome the oppressive sanctions. By accepting FATF standards like 200 other countries in the world and taking serious steps to overcome the sanctions, Iran's economy and people's lives will prosper. This will not surely be achieved unless we reconsider past methods and behaviors. And by strengthening international communications and exchanges and normalizing economic relations with different countries, we can get the national economy out of the deadlock. Only then the dignity and national honor of Iranians will be preserved. A weak Iran may encourage and intensify the greed of enemies. But a stable and prosperous Iran will ensure the survival of the establishment and nullify threats. All experts, regardless of their political affiliations, must guard national interests and not let the Iranian nation be further encroached upon by low-minded people at home and greedy enemies abroad.

Jam-e-Jam: America is not trustworthy

In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the unreliability of America and said: (Military) threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities not only will have no results for the enemies but will also make us more determined on our path. Due to these threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran has created conditions in which the enemies will not be able to carry out such actions. However, the issue of possible negotiations with America is also worth considering. In the intensive long-term nuclear talks that led to the JCPOA, we witnessed America's disloyalty to its promises and non-compliance with an important international treaty. Therefore, America cannot be trusted, even if negotiations are held and reach a conclusion. In any case, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its permanent policy of fighting against the oppressive sanctions and the necessity of their removal. Negotiations with the Europeans have been held several times so far, but if the United States abandons its hostile policy of sanctions, different conditions will be created based on which the Islamic Republic of Iran can make new decisions.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Military power alongside popular support

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the correct attitude towards America and wrote: A noteworthy point regarding negotiations is that these days Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, have claimed to be concerned about Iran's nuclear activity. The silence of these individuals in the face of Trump's words and the military threats of the Zionist regime creates many ambiguities in their sincerity. Although Trump's words seem like negotiations in a vacuum, giving the Zionists the opportunity to make claims of military options that also include Iran's nuclear facilities is against international law and international security. In any case, what lays the groundwork for peace and removing the shadow of war from Iran is not diplomacy but military power with popular support. Today, if Trump does not mention military options, it is not because of a change in his approach, but rather because of the authority of the Iranian armed forces. They have shown their power to enemies by holding several maneuvers these days.

Ettelaat: In these circumstances, we must interact with Russia

Etelaat discussed the signing of the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia in an interview with Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member of the parliament. He said: The signing of the strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia has created a wave of hope for improving the current situation in society. Therefore, the 14th (sitting) government must prepare the groundwork for Iran’s presence in the global economic markets with an efficient program to resolve some economic problems. In such a condition that sanctions have deprived Iran of the possibility to trade in European markets, economic interaction and transactions with Russia and China will be very helpful. Iran and Russia, as two important neighbors, can have mutually beneficial cooperation. However, both Iran and Russia are under Western sanctions and can meet each other's needs as much as possible through economic interactions. If we don’t cooperate effectively with Russia and miss the opportunity we will make a strategic mistake.