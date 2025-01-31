Knowledge-based companies attend Arab Health 2025

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, and the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, seven Iranian Knowledge-based firms have participated in Arab Health Exhibition 2025, held from January 27 to 30, at Dubai World Trade Center.

The event, held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets’, brought together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcomed more than 60,000 visitors, serving as a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

Exhibitors from more than 40 countries including Germany, the US, England, China, India, Iran, and France have participated in the exhibition, ISNA reported.

The event provided a great opportunity for Knowledge-based companies to display their most innovative and latest products, general services in medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and modern medical and health technologies.

Iran’s pavilion, set up to strengthen non-oil exports, expand international interactions, and feature the country's potential in the field of health and medicine, was well received by visitors.

Medicine exports increase by 19%

In the first half of the current Iranian year which started on March 20, 2024, the country has exported medicines worth $104.6 million, an increase of 19.7 percent year on year.

The exports amounted to 49,400 tons in volume, showing a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration.

Some 345 companies have been involved in producing medicines, supplements, and raw materials, as well as importing pharmaceuticals in the six-month period of time.

Pharmaceutical companies have imported a total of 54,800 tons of commodities worth 1.1 billion dollars, indicating a 3.76 percent decrease in amount and a 4.5 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.

In June 2024, Seyyed Ali Maboudi, an official with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the FDA is developing a plan to increase pharmaceutical exports by 30 percent in the mid-term.

“In the past years, medicine exports in Iran accounted for a small share of non-oil exports. However, over the past year, it experienced a growing trend,” IRNA quoted Maboudi as saying.

The official went on to point out that the exports of raw materials and pharmaceutical products over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2023-March 2024) were valued at more than 100 million dollars.

“The Food and Drug Administration is planning to double the medicine exports in the short term and tenfold in the long term,” the official added.

