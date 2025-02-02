By God’s will impossible becomes possible, like Gaza’s victory

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution advised a group of Quranic scholars, reciters, and Hafizes (memorizers) to remain steadfast in hope, emphasizing that through God’s will, even the seemingly impossible is achievable, as exemplified by the Palestinians in Gaza's victory over the U.S. and Israel after a 15-month disproportionate war.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks during a Sunday meeting with individuals who had participated in the 41st International Quran Competition.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei first congratulated the participants on the birth of Imam Hussain (PBUH). He emphasized the Quran’s words, structure, concepts, and divine traditions, highlighting them as a remarkable miracle. Ayatollah Khamenei stated that utilizing this great miracle could resolve humanity's problems and organize human societies.

He referred to the Quran and Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) continuous miracles as an immense blessing for humanity and the universe, emphasizing that when engaging with and reciting the Quran, individuals should fully acknowledge encountering the Final Messenger’s miracle. Further explaining the Quranic concept of tawakkul (trust in God), the Leader stated: “According to the Holy Quran, whoever puts their trust in God, He is sufficient for them; therefore, if the conditions of tawakkul are fulfilled, this divine promise will certainly be fulfilled.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described trust in God’s true promises as the mental prerequisite for reliance on Him and added: “One must have absolute certainty, without any doubt, that by God’s permission, even the impossible will become possible.”

He noted that the victory of the people of Gaza over the Zionist and American regimes exemplifies the realization of the impossible. “If it had been said that the people of the small region of Gaza would fight against a great power like the U.S. and emerge victorious, no one would have believed it. But this seemingly impossible event was realized by God’s permission,” he said.

The Leader cited presence in the field of action as the second condition for the fulfillment of the Quranic verse “Whoever puts his trust in God, He will suffice him” and said that in every matter, God has assigned a part of the responsibility to human beings. “If, in addition to mental certainty in God’s promises, these duties are also fulfilled, without a doubt, any task—even if it seems impossible—will become achievable.”

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, confrontation with Global Arrogance is not just limited to the Iranian nation, but “the difference between the Iranian nation and others is that Iran dares to state this reality: that the U.S. is an aggressor, a liar, a deceiver, and a colonialist that adheres to no human principles whatsoever.” Therefore, he continued, the Iranian nation chants “Down with America,” while others lack the courage to voice these truths, stand against the U.S., and play their part in the fight against Global Arrogance.

In another part of his remarks, the Leader described the Iranian nation’s 46 years of patience and perseverance in the face of the alignment of all Arrogant Powers as the reason for the country’s growth in different fields. He added, “Not only did the Iranian nation not suffer a blow in this confrontation, but it also advanced and progressed in every way.”

The Leader also cited the training of thousands of young and teenage Quran reciters and memorizers across the country as an example of the nation’s spiritual advancements. In material aspects as well, the country has developed, with various major achievements carried out by the youth, he said, adding, “These advancements, with reliance on God, will continue until the nation reaches its peak and desired position.”

At the beginning of the ceremony, some top participants in the recent International Quran Competitions in the holy city of Mashhad, along with a group of outstanding young Quran reciters, recited passages from the Holy Quran.