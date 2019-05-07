Leader: Resistance is the only way to overcome evils

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that resistance is the only way head to counter ill-wishers, noting that since the Iranian people have not been trusting the hegemons they have been making progress.

“Today, the only way to overcome evils and infidels is resistance,” the Leader stated.

Addressing a ceremony on establishing bond with the holy Quran, the Leader said resilience and following the principles of Quarn are the reasons why Iran has been making steady progress since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



“Dignity and progress of the Iranian nation during the past 40 years have been due to obeying Quran and resistance.”

He added, “Those who are in the position of president or king in certain countries, who shout at other nations, are those whom Quran has commanded us to counter and avoid trusting them.”

The Leader went on to say that that the Islamic Awakening movement that started in Arab countries was derailed because of trust on the U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel.

The Iranians have known the value of the revolution and have not trusted the hegemons since the start of the revolution and have stood against the hegemonic system, Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Quran as a divine “masterpiece”.

“The Quran is a matchless artistic work. The first factor in attracting the hearts to Islam like a strong magnet was the artistic dimension of the Quran,” the Leader said, according to khamenei.ir.

He said, “This artistic masterpiece should be performed artistically. When you have an audience and you recite the Quran in a ceremonial manner, you should impress the audience. Here the artistic aspects should play a role. The audience can be impressed by the art. This is what is meant by the recitations we listen to, praise and approve of. Of course, on the condition that this artistic recitation is done in a correct way.”

Ayatollah Khamenei advised reciters to recite Quran in a way that emphasized the meanings of the divine script, maintaining: “I have repeatedly advised our friends to recite the Quran in a way that emphasized the meaning to the audience. For instance, Sheikh Abdul Fattah Shashaey and Mustafa Ismail put proper emphasis on the sentences and words. Some reciters understand what they are doing and they recite in a way as if you are being addressed by the word of God.”

