Tourism rally to help revive historic spice route between Iran, Pakistan, and India

TEHRAN - A special tourism rally, known as the Spice Route Rally, is set to take place in Kerman with the goal of showcasing the region’s economic and tourism potential while reviving the historic trade route connecting Iran to Pakistan and India.

The coordination meeting for the rally was held at Kerman province’s local government office on Tuesday. According to Amir Hassanzadeh, Kerman’s deputy governor-general for economic affairs of Kerman, the event is being organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, Cultural Heritage Department, the Foreign Ministry’s local office, and the Kerman provincial government along with relevant officials in the two other countries.

Hassanzadeh emphasized that the rally aims to highlight the cultural and economic ties between Iran, Pakistan, and India, reinforcing the historical significance of this trade route. “This rally will introduce Kerman’s cultural, economic, investment, and tourism opportunities to the people of these two neighboring countries,” he stated.

As part of the initiative, a three-day exhibition will be held in New Delhi to showcase Kerman’s handicrafts and investment opportunities. Hassanzadeh also pointed out that India and Pakistan, with a combined population of nearly two billion, represent a key export market for Kerman’s products.

The “Spice Route Rally,” under the theme “From the Lut Desert of Kerman to the Taj Mahal of India,” is scheduled to commence on March 4 and will last for 35 days. A total of 20 participating vehicles will travel 7,000 kilometers on the round-trip journey.

This rally represents a significant step in strengthening tourism and trade connections along the historic Spice Route, further fostering cultural and economic exchanges between Iran, Pakistan, and India.

Iran, with its strategic geopolitical position as a junction of Asia, Africa, and Europe and its proximity to major global population centers, including India, holds significant historical importance. Given the current dynamics and powerful trends, the revival and redefinition of the “Spice Route” can strengthen strategic programs for both India and Iran.

Historical evidence shows that over 2000 years ago, combined sea and land transport existed between Iran and key economic hubs like India and Ceylon (Sri Lanka). This relationship expanded, becoming one of the significant trade routes in regional history, particularly after the Industrial Revolution.

AM