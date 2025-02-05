Over 540 gas projects to go operational during Ten-Day Dawn

TEHRAN - The head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has announced the inauguration of 543 gas projects across the country during the Ten-Day Dawn marking victory of Islamic Revolution, emphasizing that these projects will enhance the gas distribution network, increase production, and help reduce air pollution.

According to a report by IRIB, Saeed Tavakoli stated in a press conference marking the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations: “During this period, 543 gas projects will be commissioned, including gas supply to 24 villages and 519 industrial units. These projects have been implemented with an investment of 2.8 trillion rials (approximately $5.6 million) and represent a significant step toward strengthening the stability of the national gas network, particularly in remote areas.”

“Beyond supplying gas to villages and small industries, these projects will contribute to increasing gas production capacity and enhancing the country’s gas infrastructure. Additionally, they will play a crucial role in reducing air pollution and improving the quality of life in various regions,” he added.

Tavakoli also highlighted a record-breaking gas production achievement under the current administration, stating: “At the beginning of the year, daily gas production was projected to be around 850 million cubic meters. However, thanks to ongoing efforts, sweet gas production has reached 880 million cubic meters per day, marking a major milestone for the country.”

He noted that this 30 million cubic meter increase in gas production has significantly strengthened the stability of the gas network, ensuring a more reliable energy supply for industries and power plants.

Addressing winter challenges, Tavakoli warned: “In the coming weeks, particularly from Saturday to Tuesday, gas consumption across the country is expected to exceed 700 million cubic meters per day due to the coldest week of the year. This surge in demand underscores the need for energy conservation in residential and commercial sectors.”

He stressed that reducing household gas consumption would allow more gas to be allocated to industries and power plants, ultimately reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and lowering air pollution levels.

The official further underscored the economic benefits of this strategy, stating: “If gas is redirected from household and commercial consumption to industrial use, it will not only curb gas wastage but also drive industrial growth and economic prosperity. This shift can boost employment and strengthen businesses across the country.”

EF/MA