Maximum pressure failed before, will fail again: officials react to Trump’s latest anti-Iran move

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have dismissed or slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest remarks and actions, who on Tuesday signed a presidential memorandum that authorized supposedly more severe sanctions against Iran and accused the country of pursuing nuclear weapons.

On the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that even if Trump attempts a second "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, the results will be similar to the first. “The policy of maximum pressure has already proven to be a failure, and any attempt to revive it will only lead to another defeat,” the top diplomat told reporters.

The maximum pressure campaign was first introduced in 2018 after Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. After the exit, Trump reinstated previous sanctions, intensified them, and added new ones. The succeeding U.S. president, Joe Biden, maintained the maximum pressure campaign. He had said during the 2021 presidential campaign that he would return to the JCPOA if elected president.

When signing the new directive on Tuesday Trump said he was promoting new “tough” measures to “deter” Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump, however, did not mention that since the maximum pressure campaign began, Iran has made several new and unprecedented nuclear advancements in response to his shunning of the JCPOA. Analysts believe more pressure is only going to force Tehran to further ramp up its nuclear program which is still being monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami were also asked about the new developments.

Eslami said that “Iran has not sought, does not seek, and will not seek access to nuclear weapons”. Aref made similar remarks, adding that Trump’s current policies will not even benefit the United States.

During a meeting with a group of military personnel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeskian briefly spoke on Trump’s move and said Iran would be able to cope even if Washington manages to lower its oil sales. The presidential memorandum Trump signed said the aim is to bring Iran’s oil exports to “zero”.

