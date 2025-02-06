Iran strongly opposes Trump’s proposal for US to take over Gaza

TEHRAN - Iran has strongly condemned a so-called “plan” by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying it is an extension of the Israel’s broader scheme to erase the Palestinian identity.

“The plan to cleanse Gaza and forcibly displace the Palestinian people [from there] is an extension of Israel's calculated agenda to wipe out the Palestinian nation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

“The recent claim by the U.S. to seize Gaza represents an unprecedented assault on the core principles of international law and the UN Charter,” the spokesman said.

He insisted such actions are incompatible with “fundamental principles of international law and human rights.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the international community to strongly reject the plan.

He went on to emphasize the deep-rooted resistance of the Palestinians against Israeli occupation and aggression, noting, “For 76 years, the Palestinian people have stood firm against the most severe crimes and violations by the occupying regime, refusing to abandon their ancestral land.”

Accordingly, the Palestinians would never allow the United States and the Israeli regime to erase their historical and national identity, he stressed.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere as part of the scheme.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he said. He also did not rule out to deploy troops to the territory.

The comments faced widespread rejection by countries, even by Washington’s allies.

Baghaei urged the global community to unite in opposition to such schemes, particularly highlighting the responsibility of all governments to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and freedom from occupation.

He also reiterated the importance of support for Palestinians on the part of international bodies, asserting, “We call for a firm rejection of this proposal by the United Nations Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the UN Secretary-General.”