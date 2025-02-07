What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hamed Sadr-Arhami. The exhibition entitled “Dewall” will be running until February 21 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

Painting

* Paintings by Ali Sharifi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Night Orchestra”, the exhibition runs until February 21 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Akbar Raad is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Flowers of Suffering” will run until February 19 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by a group of artists including Leila Banki, Hassan Ayyazi, Bamdad Rezvanian, Mehrdad Khotai, Masiha Mandegar and Sara KEshmiri in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Agnosia” will run until February 21 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Aran Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Farzadian.

The exhibition titled “Resume of A Gardener” will run until February 21 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A collection of paintings by Amir Mohammadzadeh is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Termite Corrosion” will be running until February 18 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by a group of artists including Hamideh Akbari, Aida Raad, Parva Karkhaneh, Arian Qasempour and Ofoq Hosseini is on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until February 21 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ahmad Moqaddasi.

The exhibit will be running until February 17 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Nasrin Eidi, Mina Golparvar, Sheida Mashayekhi, Homa Fallah, Nedereh Navidi and several others are on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until February 12 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Bahareh Talebi, Mahnaz Nasseri, Zeinab Yadmand and Paniz Otadi is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “New Motif” will run until February 12 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

SAB/