Iran’s Masoumi aims to win 2025 World Championships

TEHRAN - Shortly after winning the gold medal in the 125kg category at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series on Thursday at Arena Zagreb, Amirreza Masoumi announced that he aims to win the gold medal at the World Championships in the same venue."

Iran freestyle wrestling team came second after the U.S. in the tournament. The Persians won four gold medals and four silvers.

“I hope that this year I can have a good match to become a national champion, and in the same hall, I will also win the gold medal in the 2025 World Championships,” he said after winning gold medal at 125kg at the Zagreb Open.

Last year, Masoumi finished with a silver medal after suffering a loss to his countryman Amirhossein Zare in the final. But before that he had a close match with Paris Olympian Mason Parris (USA).

Thursday was different. He gave no chance to Parris and rolled to a 10-0 win inside first period, a rare phenomenon in the super heavyweight class.

“The match I had last year with Parris and to this year, I was able to have an easy and good match by following a few points that my coaches told me,” he said.

Though he is certain of winning the gold medal at the September World Championships, Masoumi has to go through Olympic silver medalist and world champion Zare at 125kg domestically.

“Zare and I are two of the top heavyweights in Iran,” he said. “We're scheduled to wrestle each other in two months. I hope that whoever wins that match will represent Iran's heavyweight division at the competition.”

Zare defeated Masoumi in the Zagreb Open final last year to confirm his ticket to Paris Olympics. This is was the third meeting between the two and Masoumi is yet to record a win against Zare.

“I chose to come to Zagreb because last year I wrestled Zare in the final, and I came in second place,” Masoumi said. “This year, by using the advice I've received, I was able to win gold in this tournament.”