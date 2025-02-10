Iran’s Greco-Roman team win Zagreb Open

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team clinched the title at the Zagreb Open Ranking Event on Sunday, securing two gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze.

Gholamreza Farokhi in the 82kg category and Aliakbar Yousofi in the 130kg category claimed the two gold medals.

Mahdi Ahadi in 55kg, Mohammadmehdi Keshtkar in 63kg, and Danial Sohrabi in 72kg each won silver medals, while Poya Naserpour took home a bronze in the 60kg category.

Iran topped the leaderboard with 147 points, followed by Azerbaijan in second place with 134 points, and Hungary in third with 119 points.