Iran’s nuclear facilities operating normally, says Atomic Chief

TEHRAN - The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization says the country's nuclear facilities remain secure and fully operational, as international scrutiny intensifies following recent Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said staff morale at nuclear sites is high and personnel remain firmly in place despite recent tensions.

"The Iranian people have never yielded to pressure or coercion. Our colleagues at the nuclear facilities are performing their duties with determination and strength," Eslami stated. "Our nation is built on pride and power. The enemy should understand that this path will lead them nowhere—just as it always has."

He emphasized that the situation at Iran’s nuclear facilities remains stable, and staff are working without disruption.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reiterated in an interview with CNN that the agency has found no evidence of an organized Iranian effort to build nuclear weapons.

Grossi’s comments come five days after Israeli military strikes targeted Iranian territory, which Tel Aviv claimed were aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“There is certainly no indication that Iran is on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon,” Grossi said. “It’s not a matter of tomorrow, but it might not be a matter of years either. Still, this remains speculation, and I emphasize—we simply don’t know.”

He noted that if any covert activity is taking place beyond the reach of IAEA inspectors, the agency would have no way of detecting it. “But based on our reports to date, there is no evidence of a systematic move toward weaponization,” Grossi affirmed.

Iran has consistently insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful and compliant with IAEA regulations. Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have repeatedly declared that producing or acquiring nuclear weapons has no place in the country’s defense doctrine. In a religious decree, Ayatollah Khamenei has labeled weapons of mass destruction as haram (forbidden under Islamic law).

Despite this, Israel has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear arms and has launched numerous sabotage and military operations targeting Iranian scientists and facilities. In the most recent escalation, Israeli forces directly attacked Iranian soil, citing the need to prevent Iran’s peaceful nuclear progress.