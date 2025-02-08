‘Iran to rely on domestic capabilities for rail fleet development’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister said the country will rely on domestic capabilities for equipping, repairing, and manufacturing rail fleets as part of the ministry’s mandate under the Seventh National Development Plan.

Farzaneh Sadegh made the remarks on Saturday during a visit to the MAPNA Rail Group, expressing satisfaction that she was observing the achievements of Iranian youth on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

"Today, we visited MAPNA Rail Group, which is active in locomotive and wagon production. This capability exists within the MAPNA Group, and recognizing the country's engineering and manufacturing potential is one of the reasons my colleagues and I are here," she said.

Sadegh highlighted the shortages in Iran’s rail and aviation fleets, stressing that under the Seventh National Development Plan, progress must be made in equipping, repairing, and manufacturing both types of transportation. "We will make every effort in this regard," she added.

The minister noted that the government is prioritizing the production of freight and passenger wagons, as well as locomotives. "With the visit to MAPNA Rail Group and the meetings we will hold, orders will certainly be placed," she said.

Expressing pride in the country’s young workforce, Sadegh stated, "Seeing these young people gives me a sense of honor and confidence that Iran remains on the path of progress, with its youth deeply committed to the nation."

Regarding expanded cooperation between the ministry and MAPNA Group, she emphasized that the visit was aimed at supporting domestic production. "Given the unilateral and unjust sanctions imposed on the country, focusing on local manufacturing and leveraging domestic capabilities will pave the way for our progress," she said.

Outlining the ministry’s plans to address public concerns over infrastructure, Sadegh said that utilizing domestic potential in fleet repairs, equipment upgrades, procurement, and modernization will be key priorities.

EF/MA