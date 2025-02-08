“Positive Leadership in Practice” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Positive Leadership in Practice: A Model for Our Future” written by Cornelia Lucey and Jolanta Burke has been released in the Iranian book market.

Parvaneh Yousefi and Touraj Allahverdi have translated the book and Doxa Cultural Institute has published it in 364 pages, IRNA reported.

Originally published in 2022, the book aims to help leaders become the best versions of themselves, achieve extraordinary results, and help their teams accomplish the same. Packed with research and practical advice from real-life positive leaders, it offers an extensive look into both what high-performance leadership is and how it can be achieved.

“Positive Leadership in Practice” is a resource that all leaders can tap into to be more effective. The book introduces an ALIGHT model that guides leaders through six fundamental resources that can alight their own and their team’s motivation and transform their performance to an extraordinary level. Further breaking down the six resources into 18 core components, the book expands on what constitutes the six resources to make them tangible and accessible.

The book also offers leaders the opportunity to self-assess their own levels of resources and levels of positive leadership through a questionnaire, as well as opportunities to reflect on how to further develop these levels of resources and positive leadership. Finally, the book signposts practical strategies to tap into on the back of their reflections to take action to become their best possible positive leader.

It is for existing and aspiring managers, leaders, and those with people-related roles such as in human resources, coaching, leadership development, and organizational consultants, as well as anyone in more informal leadership positions. After all, we are all leaders.

Cornelia Lucey is an award-winning leadership psychologist and consultant delivering transformational and bespoke positive psychology development programs for large-scale multinationals, charities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups. Her specialisms are in wellbeing, resilience, and positive leadership, and she has published research in all these fields.

Jolanta Burke, Ph.D, is a chartered psychologist specializing in positive psychology and a senior lecturer at the Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine, and Health Sciences, Ireland. She has authored eight books and was acknowledged by The Irish Times as one of 30 people who make Ireland a better place.

