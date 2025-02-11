Health ministry plans to prevent cancers by promoting healthy diets

TEHRAN— As nutrition contributes to 10-70 percent of cancers, the health ministry plans to promote healthy lifestyle habits, particularly healthy diets, to significantly protect individuals against cancers.

“Dietary modification through developing the culture of healthy eating is on the agenda of the health ministry,” ISNA quoted Ahmad Esmaeilzadeh, an official with the health ministry, has said.

Nutrition affects the risk of developing a number of cancers including colon and stomach cancers; it is also known to influence the incidence of breast cancer occurrence. However, nutrition plays a key role in the prevention of cancers, as well.

Some cancer-causing food includes regular intake of foods rich in sugar, and fat, consumption of processed food, and salty food. Obesity, which is getting more and more prevalent in the country, is also associated with a higher risk of cancer.

Salt consumption in Iran is twice as much as global standards. Excess salt consumption is one of the causes of gastric cancer in Iran, the official noted.

Adopting different policies to reduce salt intake in the food industry and home consumption, including fiber bread, which is a whole wheat or whole grain bread that is enriched with extra fiber, in daily diet are among health ministry programs.

Increasing fiber intake can help reduce the incidence of many cancers, such as colon cancer.

The health ministry is also preparing food-based dietary guidelines for children and adults; it provides guidance on healthy diets and recommends limiting daily intakes of salt, sugar, and fat which will consequently help lower the risk of getting cancers.

National campaign to fight against cancer

A national campaign to fight against cancer was held from January 20 to 26 across the country.

The weeklong event was celebrated with the theme of ‘hand in hand, prevent and fight against cancer’, the health ministry’s website reported.

Cancer as one of the global health challenges affects the lives of many people annually. They are the leading cause of premature mortality in the country, according to the health ministry.

Cancers account for more than 55 thousand deaths annually. Some 34 thousand deaths out of 122 thousand premature deaths (under 70 years of age) and 11 thousand deaths out of 85 thousand very premature deaths (under 50 years of age) are caused by various cancers.

The latest national cancer census shows that the number of new cancer cases in Iran is expected to increase to 160,000 by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026), indicating an increase of 43 percent.

The first 10 most common cancers in Iran are breast, prostate, colon, stomach, lung, bladder, thyroid, uterus, brain, and spine cancers.

The most common cancers of Iranian women include breast, colon, thyroid, stomach, uterine, leukemia, ovary, brain and spine, lungs and esophagus.

Around 250,000 Iranians are now living with cancer. Half of cancers can be almost treated and the rest can be avoided.

Concerning the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment of cancer, the national campaign aims to raise public awareness about cancer, and risk factors. It also seeks to encourage prevention, early detection and treatment, and promotes support for the patients.

The campaign will raise awareness by educating people on ways to prevent cancer, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, as well as the risks, symptoms, and the significance of early diagnosis.

Changing misbeliefs associated with cancer, including the idea that cancer is not treatable; encouraging individuals to get screened for breast and colon cancers; and improving inter-departmental coordination for prevention and treatment of cancer are among the other main objectives of the campaign.

